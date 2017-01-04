‘Well alight’ bus on A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere

Firefighters have been called out following reports of a double decker bus ‘well alight’ on the A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere.

Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor are in attendance at the scene where there is ‘smoke issuing from the bus’.

A fire spokesperson has said there are ‘no persons on the bus and no injuries reported’.

However, according to fire services there is smoke logging from the engine compartment and two breathing apparatus are in use.

Travel reports show that the incident is westbound and blocking one lane between the A285 junction and Portfield roundabout.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has said drivers should avoid if possible.

More to follow.