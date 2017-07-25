West Sussex one of top ten counties in UK for hospitality

West Sussex has been heralded as one of the top ten counties across England for hospitality, accoring to a new report.

For the first time, the AA has ranked destinations across England to reveal the regions which offer the highest standards of hospitality - and West Sussex is ranked seventh.

Forty-seven regions have been ranked by their average rating across four categories; B&Bs, hotels, caravan & campsites and restaurants.

All establishments belong to the AA and/or Visit England quality assessment schemes which provide star rankings and rosettes in accordance with their level of excellence.

This information has been combined to give an overall percentage of hospitality excellence for each county.

England’s top hospitality destinations:

1 Berkshire 84%

2 Surrey: 73%, Staffordshire: 73%

3 Bedfordshire: 72%

4 Northamptonshire: 70%

5 Nottinghamshire 69%, Shropshire: 69%

6 Buckinghamshire 68%, Cheshire 68%

7 West Sussex 66%

8 County Durham:66%, North Yorkshire: 66%

9 Herefordshire 64%

10 Greater London 63%, Hertfordshire: 63%