West Wittering pub to reopen after sudden closure

The owners of a popular pub which closed suddenly say they are looking to reopen it ‘at the earliest opportunity’.

The Old House at Home in West Wittering shut its doors without warning in September.

It is owned by large pub group Punch Taverns and a spokesman said: “The previous publican Ian Parker has left the Old House at Home pub and we are currently in the process of looking to reopen the pub.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and look forward to having the pub open and trading at the earliest opportunity.”