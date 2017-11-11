Wheeler Dealers grateful to Southbourne enthusiast

Southbourne car enthusiast Darren Collins has been helping television’s Wheeler Dealers with a charity project.

Lancaster Insurance challenged Ant Anstead and Mike Brewer, the stars of the popular Discovery Channel show, to restore or build a car as part of the #ClassicRumble.

Since April, Ant and his team have been building an incredible 1950s-inspired Grand Prix racer from scratch, while Mike and his team have been restoring a 1989 Ford Escort XR3i.

The #ClassicRumble will come to a head at a charity auction today at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show. The sale of Mike’s car will benefit the Marie Crawford Boyd Foundation and Ant’s car will benefit Harrison’s Fund.

Darren, a classic car enthusiast, was part of Ant’s team and made the bespoke exhaust.

Ant said: “The #ClassicRumble ties in three things I’m passionate about, building a car, raising money for Harrison’s Fund and battling off against Mike Brewer.

“The build has been absolutely fantastic and the industry has really pulled together to help us both get to the finish line.

“If it wasn’t for people like Darren donating their time, then it wouldn’t have possible, so a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Darren described the finished vehicle as ‘absolutely stunning’.

Alex Smith, founder of Harrison’s Fund, said: “We are thrilled and overwhelmed with the support we and TeamAnt have received so far in making this classic 50s inspired racer a reality.

“It’s humbling to see the classic car community and our patron Ant Anstead come together in such an incredible way to help us with our mission to save a generation of children with a Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”