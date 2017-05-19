Why trusted news supports local jobs and the economy

Businesses across the region have said just how important our trusted news services are to them - and their success.

Two weeks ago, we launched a campaign Fighting Fake News and highlighted the very real dangers of fabricated stories peddled across social media.

We pointed out the lengths we go to to get every story right - from extensive training to upholding some of the most robust standards on the planet.

It is a campaign that is being supported by local papers across the UK.

This week, business people who depend on newspapers and websites to advertise their services explain why our trusted news reflected well on them - and underpin their values of quality and care.

Community leaders and residents have also spoken of the vital role our trusted news service plays in keeping the region strong, safe, and vibrant.

Rupert Toovey, a senior director of Toovey’s, the leading fine art auction house based at Washington and a priest in the Church of England Diocese of Chichester, said: “Local newspapers play a very important role in helping to bind our communities together by engaging with them and keeping them informed.

‘‘In my experience, our weekly papers in this county can always be trusted to strive to report what is going on in the community in an honest, careful and thoughtful way.’’

Sandy Duck, secretary of Billingshurst Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘‘The Billingshurst Chamber of Commerce stands solidly behind the West Sussex County Times’ initiative to urge the next Government to take action against Fake News. We totally endorse your campaign.’’

Julie Aguilar, a freelance PR consultant from Petworth, said: “As a freelance PR consultant, I rely on journalists to earn a living and have worked with the Midhurst and Petworth Observer in particular for seven years since moving to the area.

“I trust their integrity to source all sides of the story to present factual news stories that are both interesting and informative – reporting at its professional best.

“I wholly endorse the approach our Sussex newspapers are taking and welcome their campaign to ‘Fight Fake News’.”

If you’re not sure that a snippet of local news you’ve seen on social media is fact or fake we can check it out. Email our hotline at copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk with a screen grab of the item or all the details you have and our trained professionals will investigate. The story needs to be local and it must be passing itself off as news - perhaps it is an alleged crime or a claim about a council decision. We’ll let you know the outcome of our investigation - and we will share the truth with our readers too. If we don’t have the resources to check it out on this occasion will tell you that as well.