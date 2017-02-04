Whyke Road crossing to be made safer

Crossing the busy Whyke Road on foot will soon be made safer when the pedestrian crossing is moved further away from the A27 roundabout.

West Sussex Highways is extending the footpath and connecting it to the Whyke Roundabout footbridge.

It follows years of Whyke residents complaining of the dangers of crossing the road leading into Chichester.

Work starts on Monday, February 6, and is expected to last four weeks, subject to the weather.

West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, Bob Lanzer, said: “This improvement will make people feel much less exposed when crossing Whyke Road.

“By extending the footpath, there will be no need for pedestrians to be so close to such a busy roundabout.

“It will also be a superior link for the footbridge across the roundabout too.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.