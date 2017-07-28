Wildlife hospital’s appeal for support from the community

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital has issued an appeal.

Based in Sidlesham, Brent Lodge cares for more than 3,000 sick, injured or orphaned wildlife patients a year, 2,500 of which are various types of birds.

The hospital is currently inundated with young herring gulls and other young birds or chicks, all that demand treatment around the clock.

Asha Park, supporter communications manager for the Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust, said: “The hospital staff are working flat out during our new extended care hours (8:30am to 8:30pm) feeding and cleaning out enclosures to all the birds and other patients lodging with us at the moment. Gulls and other birds in need are being brought in to us on a daily basis, either as inpatients or in the form of a phone call asking for advice. Staff are doing their best where possible to advise people on the best ways to reunite young gulls with their parents or if necessary bring them to us for further treatment.

“Brent Lodge is very limited for space this year, so we are desperately trying to save our space for those that are very sick and injured, who really do need our help. With this in mind please ensure you give us or your local wildlife centre a call, if you need further advice before unnecessary intervention.

“This is the time of year where we need local support more than ever, we are now absolutely desperate for tinned cat/dog food (especially as we start coming into hedgehog season). Due to the high numbers of baby herring gulls we have in, we are able to us fish flavoured tinned food as well as meat flavoured. We are also in need of kitten meat (pate rather than chunks in jelly if possible), for when our tiny hoglets start to wean. The staff have also found that using puppy toilet training pads to line the cages has helped to dramatically cut down the washing loads and have saved the staff so much time.

“If you are able to help by donating some of these essential items it would make a huge difference to us and will help aid the recovery of the many patients in our care during these busy times. Items can be delivered or dropped off to the hospital in Cow Lane.

“We have already successfully released some of our ducklings and gulls that we have had in this season. Hopefully with the support of the local community we can go on to release many more back into the wild again.

Further information about Brent Lodge can be found at www.brentlodge.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.