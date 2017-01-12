Woman who is ‘transforming’ the lives of inmates at Ford Prison awarded

A woman who is transforming people’s lives through learning and skills at HMP Ford has been recognised for her ‘outstanding’ work and best practice.

Offender learning multi-skills instructor Sian Hawes, who works for Novus, has been praised by the Butler Trust, which celebrates the work of people in prisons, probation and youth justice settings and rewards them at an annual awards ceremony.

Its patron is HRH The Princess Royal, who will hand awards and commendations to up to 30 people, including four Novus staff members, at a ceremony at St James’ Palace on March 9.

Peter Cox, managing director of Novus, said: “We were delighted that a number of our Novus colleagues were nominated, but ecstatic to learn that four have now won an award or commendation.

“Sian motivates others to achieve, is confident and resourceful in the face of challenges and successfully overcomes obstacles.

“She always displays a visible cheerfulness and commitment to the success of Novus learners. Her commendation and recognition of her hard work is well deserved.”

Novus is the UK leader and innovator in offender education, skills and employability interventions that reduce re-offending and divert people from criminal behaviour. This allows them to make a positive contribution to society.

The Butler Trust Awards, launched in 1985, were the first for people working in the sector, and are generally considered the most prestigious of their kind.

The trust receives around 350 nominations each year, from across the UK, from which it grants around 10 awards and 20 commendations.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.