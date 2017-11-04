Woolpack Pub shows support for MS Society

Staff and customers from Fishbourne’s The Woolpack Pub have donated £3,500 to its local MS Society.

Evelyn Lister, Chichester and Bognor Regis group coordinator of the MS Society, said: “On behalf of MS Society Chichester and Bognor Regis Group, thank you to the staff and customers of The Woolpack Pub, Fishbourne. They donated a very generous £3,500 to the local MS Society, this was half of the money raised at the Woolstock Music Festival on Saturday, July 8. MS is the most common disabling neurological condition amongst young adults, all the funds raised are used to fund items which help people affected by MS in the local area to retain their independence, improve their mobility and reduce social exclusion.”