Work planned for Bersted relief road and Comet Corner

The A259 relief road linking Shripney to Felpham, which opened last March, is set to be closed for maintenance next month.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said the work, which will see the road closed between 8pm on June 9 and 6am on June 12, follows an inspection regime which identified ‘snagging issues’ with the viaduct.

He said: “The most significant issue identified is leaking expansion joints on the viaduct structure.

“The repairs are being undertaken at the developer’s expense. The issues identified are not structural/ safety problems. However, if they are not resolved now they will potentially place an additional maintenance burden on the county council in the future.”

The spokesman said it was ‘normal practice’ prior to the council adopting the road from the developer.

“The Felpham Relief Road was constructed under a highway agreement between WSCC and the developer Barratt David Wilson Homes.

“The highway agreement requires the developer to fund all costs associated with the scheme.

“The developer remains responsible for the road, which includes the viaduct, during its 12-month maintenance period. At the end of this we inspect to see if any issues need to be rectified by the developer prior to us formally adopting it.

“Obviously, once the asset is adopted it becomes maintainable at public expense.”

A notice of the closure states a diversion will be in place during the works period, via the B2259 and A29 – Flansham Lane, Felpham Way, Upper Bognor Road, Hotham Way, Shripney Road (contact: Ekspan Ltd 0114 2611126).

The timing could see it clash with further works which are planned for the ongoing A259 Comet Corner junction scheme, as the spokesman revealed these are set for ‘about four weeks’ time’.

He said the additional work was to ‘install street lighting and illuminated signs and to repair some sections of improperly laid surface (caused by a machine defect)’.

This is the latest issue with the scheme, which was originally estimated to cost ‘about £550,000’ and due to conclude in February, after issues with drainage saw the timeframe more than double.

