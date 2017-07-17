Yapton farm fire believed to be ‘deliberate ignition’

A blaze at Drove Lane Farm over the weekend is being investigated a spokesman at West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

They said: “Crews were called just before 10pm on Saturday, seven pumps and specialist appliances attended.”

Using two pumps, four jets and one hydrant, firefighters battled through the night and over eight hours later, at 6.10am Sunday, the stop message was recieved.

The spokesman said the incident is ‘believed to be of deliberate ignition’ and resulted in a barn ‘containing 100 tonnes of straw and hay’ being ‘100 per cent destroyed’.

Eye witness James Stephenson captured this image and said: “The nearest hydrant was on the corner by the olive branch, emergency services had to go back and forth to fill up, a water tanker was roped in to assist.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for a statement and this story will be updated accordingly.

