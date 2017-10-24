Yapton mum completes Great South Run in her wheelchair

‘We were flying!’ An elated Amanda Worne said after completing the Great South Run in her wheelchair in an incredible time on Sunday.

Amanda and Sam Norman finished the ten-mile Portsmouth race side-by-side in 1hr 42mins and have raised enough to pay for new hydrotherapy equipment to help others with disabilities.

“I couldn’t have wished for a better race,” Amanda said afterwards on Facebook alongside pictures of her blistered hands.

“The crowd were amazing and so was the company and support from Sam who gave me a shove when it got tough in the wind.”

Yapton mum-of-four Amanda added: “We were flying!” She said she would cherish the day forever, adding she did it ‘for my lovely friend who I know was watching me from above’.

The pair have smashed their £780 target to buy a new chair for the hydrotherapy pool at Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital after it broke last month.

Sam added: “What an experience. I had an amazing time running beside you Amanda Newton. Your positivity and encouragement is infectious and we rocked it together.”

People can still donate and additional funds will go towards other equipment. https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-norman