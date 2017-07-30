Young cooks reach final of creative competition

Leila Karim and Jasmine Westlake from Chichester’s Bishop Luffa School reached the final of the 2017 Create and Cook Competition last month, held at Newlyns Cookery School near Hook.

The Create & Cook Competition which is run by fit2cook food education aims to celebrate local food and nurture young talent. Leila and Jasmine cooked a lovely locally inspired menu of Selsey crab and chilli ravioli with salsa verde and tomato salad followed by home grown roasted figs in a sweet balsamic sauce and honeycomb.

Judging the young cooks from Hampshire, Sussex and the Isle of Wight was the 2016 Masterchef winner Jane Devonshire.

She said of the girls: “The crab and chilli filling in the ravioli was delicious and their homemade figs had real flavour to them. Leila and Jasmine are clearly keen cooks and it was lovely to see their passion and their teamwork in the kitchen.”

Min Raisman, from fit2cook food education which runs the competition, said: “Liela and Jasmine’s menu was very personal with home grown figs from their garden and the recipe a family favourite. With the Selsey crab their food had a real tatse of Chichester!”

Leila and Jasmine were pipped at the post for the fit2cook trophy by Emily and Ellie from Sandown Bay Academy on the Isle of Wight. Also using lots of local produce, Emily and Ellie cooked a stunning berry mille feuille and homemade tagliatelle dish. Other finalists were Millie Williams and Maisy Forsyth from The Angmering School, Sussex who cooked Littlehampton black bream with ratatouille, sweet potato rosti and Sussex samphire followed by berry filled parcels with raspberry coulis and chocolate; Liam Higgins and Charlie Adams from Bitterne Park School, Southampton who cooked a delicious pigeon and watercress pearl barley risotto and baked Hampshire trout en papillote with asparagus, new potatoes and a hollandaise sauce.

All the finalists received goody bags with a selection of local produce and a cookbook. The 2017 Create & Cook Competition is run by fit2cook food education and supported by Hampshire Fare, Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, Wightlink, Exclusive Chefs Academy, etch food, The Little Gloster, and Newlyns Cookery School. To find out more, visit fit2cook.co.uk.

