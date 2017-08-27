Young people become ‘superheroes’ at camp

More than 100 young people embraced the camping spirit at New Life Church’s summer camp.

This year’s event, which saw 188 youngsters take part in the summer camp at the New Life complex in Emsworth, was hosted from July 26 to 31.

Happy faces at the camp

Shannon Barker of New Life Church said: “During the week the attendees were involved in on-site games, where the campers competed in teams in multiple events and serving opportunities, to build and learn leadership skills. The theme of this year’s camp was ‘Superheroes’, which meant many of the activities and talks where based around facing your fears and giants. With the week ending in an award ceremony on the last night to announce the overall winners of Summer Camp 2017. Campers soaked up the adrenaline, enjoying the exhilaratingly fast rides at Thorpe Park where hearing people scream was a regular occurrence. Once again paying a visit to Liquid Leisure, Europe’s biggest aqua park. The rain couldn’t keep the youth from relishing the fun of racing their friends around a floating trampoline.

“Bad weather forced the young campers to spend a couple of nights inside away from their tents, but not even this unforeseen circumstance could keep their enthusiasm down. Each young person accepted this change rapidly.”

Leyre, a camper, said: “My time at Summer Camp this year was different than past years, because I met with God and it’s an experience I’ll never forget. I know now that amazing things happen with God in control”.

The youth is a strong element in the culture of New Life Church. They are passionate about raising up the youth, encouraging them to be leaders within their communities, using their areas of gifting to spread the good news. Revive UK youth meet every Friday from 7pm to 9pm in the main complex during term time for both social and live music events.

Having fun together

Revive UK youth are back in September with a launch party on September 8, from 7pm to 9pm, for those in school years 6+. There will be a BBQ, football tournament and inflatables, for £3 per person.For more information, visit newlifechurch.me/youth.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

Playing a game

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.