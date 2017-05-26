Young Tom ‘gives back’ for help he has received

Two years ago, Observer readers helped to fund an SDR operation for Tom Jenkinson.

Now, Tom, who cannot walk unaided, and his twin brother Sam have raised money for Give 4 BETH as a thank you for the help he received.

The eight-year-olds completed the children’s race at the Bognor Prom 10K event on Sunday. Tom was wearing his upsee, attached to his big brother, Matt.

Mum Sarah Jenkinson said: “Tom and his twin brother Sam decided they wanted to give back for all the continued support GIVE 4 BETH have given us as a family.

“Tom is doing really well since his SDR operation. He now only does standing transfers, with no hoist needed.

“Tom is still doing conductive education at Ingfield Manor School, as well as with New Forest Conductive Education, which is extremely hard work but he is still loving it.

“Recently, Tom has managed some independent walking through the parallel bars, as well as independent standing. Tom is still so determined to achieve. Doing this walk last Sunday is like the normal person running a marathon. He was extremely worried but excited to be doing this.”

The Observer helped the Chichester family with fundraising for Tom’s operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital in autumn 2014.