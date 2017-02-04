Young writers named winners in creative competition

A Bishop Luffa School pupil has been named a winner of Sussex based Evonprint’s ‘Get Kids Writing’ competition.

Ellie Roberts has now seen her short story turned into a printed book. Ellie, aged 14, won the secondary school category with her story ‘Princesses Love Pizza’ and as well as receiving five printed copies of her book, she also won a £50 Amazon voucher and £75 worth of book tokens for Bishop Luffa School.

Adam Rowland from Evonprint, Abi Harrison, Peter Woodman Headteacher at The Weald Community School, and Nicky Kemp

Two pupils from The Weald Community School in Billingshurst were chosen as runners-up in the competition. Abi Harrison and Nicky Kemp, both aged 14 and from The Weald Community School, were delighted to each receive a printed copy of their short stories called ‘Adventures of Adam the Ant’ and ‘Metamorphosis’ respectively.

Adam Rowland from Evonprint said: “We’re very passionate about education at Evonprint, so this competition was all about getting children creative by showing off their skills. There were some fantastic entries and we had a hard time choosing the winners. I’d like to say huge congratulations to Ellie, Abi and Kicky, and thank you to all the children who got involved.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.