Youngsters in Chichester warned to stay away from building sites

As the school summer holidays approach one West Sussex housebuilder is warning youngsters in Chichester to stay away from its building sites.

Barrett Homes says that new home developments under construction may look like fun and exciting places to play, but the developer is warning children they also pose serious dangers.

“Building sites are full of potential dangers and, as the school summer holidays are almost here, it is important to remind children and their parents of the need to stay away from them,” said construction director Jon Green.

“Youngsters are often on the lookout for somewhere new and exciting to play, but construction sites are not adventure playgrounds. While our construction teams watch out for youngsters during the day and we secure our sites at night, we also ask parents to make sure they know where their children are during the holiday time.”

Barratt Homes holds regular safety talks and site visits for schools close to where it is building, to highlight the hazards of playing on or near building sites.

It’s important to get youngsters thinking about the dangers that exist to emphasise the message they should stay away from building sites,” he added.

Barratt Homes is currently building new homes at a number of developments in West Sussex, including East Beach Walk in Chichester.