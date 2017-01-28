Your chance to be a firefighter as station hosts open day

Residents from across West Sussex will have the chance to experience what it is like to be a firefighter as the service hosts a ‘Have a Go Day’ day in Storrington.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is currently recruiting for new retained firefighters at Storrington, Partridge Green, Henfield, Billingshurst and Horsham.

It is hosting the event for anyone who may be interested in joining the service and wants to find out more about it.

The day will run from 11am until 2.30pm at Storrington Fire Station, on School Hill, and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.

Visitors will have the chance to take part in a range of activities including wearing breathing apparatus, practising hose runs, attempting a vertigo test and checking fitness levels.

A mini bus will also be running to and from Chanctonbury Leisure Centre for people to have a go at the shuttle run fitness test.

Local firefighters will be on hand to offer more information on the physical and written recruitment tests and provide tours around the fire station.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service Officer, Richard Davy, who oversees the fire stations in Horsham District, said: “Recruiting retained firefighters is a challenge for many reasons so our ‘Have a Go Day’ is all about reaching men or women in our communities who may not yet have considered becoming a retained firefighter.

“The role offers people a fantastic opportunity to give something back to their community, while getting paid to do it.

“The day will be very relaxed, informal and completely commitment-free. None of the activities are compulsory; we would enjoy meeting anyone who would simply like to come and find out more about their local fire service.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone onto the station on Sunday. So if you’re up for a challenge, why not come along and have a go.”

Anyone wishing to take part is advised to wear trainers and clothing appropriate for taking part in the firefighting activities.

Retained firefighters are members of the community living within four minutes of a fire station. They combine normal day jobs with being “on call” for the fire service, prepared to respond to incidents when needed.

They receive regular training to provide them with the ability to deal with fires, road traffic collisions and a wide range of community engagement activities.

Retained recruits receive an annual retaining fee and additional payments for any incidents or community safety events that they attend.

