Your chance to take part in new Jamie Oliver show

How would you like your favourite dish to be recreated by one of the country’s top chefs?

Jamie Oliver is offering people in Sussex the chance to do just that as he looks for ‘food memories’ for his new show.

The world famous chef is looking for people who want to learn how to cook their favourite foods which bring back special memories as part of a new series on Food Tube.

“It could be a seafood dish you had on holiday, something your mum or nan used to make for you, a dish that reminds you of an old friend... whatever it is, we want to hear from you,” a spokesman for Jamie Oliver Productions said.

For more information on how to take part email foodmemories@jamieoliver.com or call 0203 375 5100.

