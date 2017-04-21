LETTER: A new shopping centre please

Our city centre is dying. And the latest small business to close is one that cannot and will not be replaced.

I am not a DIY person. I do not want to go to the out of town major stores for my hardware purchases. And I do not want to buy online.

For many years I have been able to go to David Messam’s confident I would get what I wanted.

With the old lamp, screw or measurements I came to rely on and appreciate the expert help and guidance – something you cannot do when buying online or when in a warehouse size store with no staff member to be seen.

And I was always certain I would return home with the right product.

It is a sad day when businesses like this have to close because of the major increases in costs, especially business rates.

The council is in the process of looking at ways to bring our city into the 21st century – a thriving lively city – so surely the first task should be to ensure small businesses do not have to close because of costs and to encourage more local and specialist businesses.

Before we look at the nightlife please can we build a unique and thriving shopping centre which brings locals and tourists in to the city during the day and every day.

And may I end by saying thank you to Keith and Lesley Messam for their hard work and dedication and for the wonderful shop which will be sadly missed.

Sheela Curtis

Castle Avenue

Havant