LETTER: Arun residents are missed out

I was delighted to read in your paper of councillor Goldsmith’s initiative to resurrect the A27 Chichester by-pass project through a Community Workshop.

I was, however, disappointed to read that it appeared Chichester district centric and, as a postscript, that Bognor Regis was seeking to hold a similar and separate workshop.

The greatest contribution to the horror that is our by-pass, over and above the 42 per cent of through traffic, is the volume of traffic to and from the three roads that impact this stretch of road, the A286, the B2145/2166 and the A286.

These are the three roads on which the inhabitants of all parishes south of Chichester rely. They include all parishes from West Wittering to Middleton on Sea, some eight in Chichester district and 11 in Arun district.

A very significant addition to this horror is the recent decision by Arun DC to include in its Local Plan applications to build a further 4,000 homes in Pagham and Bersted in the near future and the Government imposition of targets to build a further minimum of 1,000 homes every year until 2013 in Arun district.

The impact of the inevitable huge increase in traffic volumes will be devastating. On the assumption that any improvements to the by-pass are not likely to be achieved within five years, life for those in the south and users of the by-pass is going to become intolerable.

While there is a major battle looming between ADC and its citizens in the far corner of its district based on the very real problems of inadequate infrastructure, employment and facilities, I very much hope that WSCC’s future efforts to find resolution will be completely inclusive of all those communities described and that we start thinking harder about the impact of housing plans on our highways.

I suggest we need roads before houses.

