LETTER: Basic case for PR system

Thank you for your report (November 9) about the delegation from Make Votes Count In West Sussex that met Gillian Keegan MP to discuss Proportional Representation (PR), but may I comment on one point?

You wrote that the public rejected change in the 2011 referendum as though that ended the matter, but the change offered then was not to proportional representation and, in a democracy, losing a vote does not end the debate for ever.

The basic case for PR is that, without it, Parliament does not properly represent voters and the Government does not represent the majority of voters.

In 2005, the last Labour Government represented only 35.2 per cent of voters but had 55.0 per cent of the seats. Nearly two out of three had voted against it.

The present Conservative Government is only a little better.

It represents 42.3 per cent of voters, or 43.2 per cent if you include DUP voters.