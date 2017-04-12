LETTER: Highway plans ‘beggar belief’

‘Motor Cycle News’ describes the A285 route between Petworth and Halnaker as the most challenging and exciting stretch of road for motorcyclists in the country.

Readers of your newspaper will also know that it as, officially, the most dangerous stretch of road in the country – with a frighteningly high accident rate for cars as well as motorcycles.

It beggars belief then that West Sussex County Council is to spend a £1million government grant on making this stretch of road ‘more forgiving’, wider, and therefore faster.

Anyone living locally will know that the real issue is tackling speed and the lack of adherence to basic road safety rules, very often by people from outside the area.

Perhaps the county might more usefully spend this grant on putting its officials through an urgent refresher course on providing effective traffic management and speed control on this very dangerous stretch of

road.

Keith Lockwood

Oakford Park

Halnaker