LETTER: How can homes be sustainable?

I wrote to Councillor Brown: In 2008, with respect to the proposal to build 5,000 homes on brownfield land in Ford, you stated: “A development like this cannot possibly achieve the principles of sustainability, delivering local employment, developing on brownfield land and adequate provision of affordable housing.

Nor does Ford have the necessary infrastructure to support an eco-town – we believe this is an irrefutable argument.”

You were supported by Mr Gibb MP, who added: “This proposal is universally opposed by local people, by the parish councils and by Arun District Council and we need to fight it every step of the way.”

Mr Herbert MP stated: “We simply don’t have the infrastructure to support additional housing on this scale.

“When the A27 is congested, our hospitals are being downgraded and there are shortages of water, further development is simply unsustainable.”

Would you be so kind as to let me know, for the benefit of the large number of your constituents in Bersted and Pagham whom you represent, exactly how the plan to build up to 4,500 homes on the grade 1 arable green fields of these two small communities can possibly be regarded as sustainable and how the infrastructure in this area, bearing in mind the A27 Chichester by-pass impasse, can possibly be deemed to be superior.

Please also point out which of the observations above do not apply to Bersted and Pagham.

Thank you.

Colin Hamilton

Pagham