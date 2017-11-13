LETTER: How many near misses needed?

I had a nasty experience this week of hitting a cyclist.

He was not injured in any way but it was the ‘what ifs?’ that got to me the rest of the week. I was pulling out of the Colworth Road onto the A259 heading towards Bognor.

As I pulled out fairly fast into the stream of traffic he came right in front of me headed towards Chichester. He had dark clothing and no lights and, as it was 4pm, the light was fading.

How many ‘near misses’ do we need before some-one is killed? The cycle path from Bognor to Chichester has a ‘give way’ sign for cyclists before they cross this road.

His English wasn’t that great when I checked he was OK but just a warning to other Europeans – please familiarise yourself with our road signs before you become another statistic and invest in high-vis and lights.

One day these could save your life.