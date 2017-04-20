LETTER: Money needed to be spent

It is surprising to read a Liberal Democrat spokesman of all people decrying the £3.3 million spent on democratising the important local decision of upgrading the A27 around Chichester.

On the contrary to his view that there is nothing to show for this expense, the consensus was achieved that destroying countryside to the north of the city and demolishing homes to the south are both unacceptable outcomes for any improvements to this road.

The options had to be put to public opinion even if, at the end of it all, the answer to the problem is blindingly obvious; the proposal that eventually goes forward will be the one that least offends the majority of residents.

In turn this implies that any solution must stay within the constraints of the present routing without creating unintended and unwelcome traffic flows elsewhere.

Technology exists and is used successfully to eliminate traffic problems on other parts of the national network.

For example, squeezing three lanes on each carriageway out of two plus the verges, with speed control if necessary; installation of intelligent lights programmed to synchronise traffic flows; and putting up prefabricated flyovers to speed light vehicles through the roundabouts.

A combination of measures such as these would bring a successful resolution to the A27 traffic problems at a fraction of the cost and disruption of the original Highways Agency schemes.

Steve Haynes

Goodwood Gardens