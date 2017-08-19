LETTER: Now is the time for city to shine

“For Chichester to get funding for A27 improvements reinstated, the community ‘really needs to rally behind the proposals’ Highways England put forward last year, the Government company has told the Observer.”

So says the Chichester Observer in its online article published at 3.20pm on Tuesday, August 1, and never has a truer word been said.

How long should Chichester and its surrounding areas limp along with insubstantial road infrastructure because the county council have mis-managed and badly handled development in the area?

How long should Chichester and its surrounding areas limp along with insubstantial road infrastructure because the community has been divided by poor information, mis-representation and division?

Now is the time for Chichester to shine and have its own voice, now is the time for Chichester to stand tall and claim its pot of money to improve what already exists. Online improvements are the only option at this juncture.

For too many years Chichester has wrangled over what should and shouldn’t be done and over what it believes to be right and wrong.

The fact that we stand in the same place now as we have for many, many years previously and once again face the prospect of losing funding allocated to our area forever, speaks about the way we as a community have handled this situation.

Big sweeping gestures and pie in the sky solutions are all well and good, but do not provide us with a solution.

Highways England have sought to resolve the position we find ourselves in and have distilled local opinion down to the options that were consulted on this time last year.

It is clear that the solution is within those options.

Now is the time for Chichester to take these options forward to secure our future rather than lose the last possible opportunity we have to solicit change and provide a secure and safe future for Chichester.

Of course debate, opinion and discussion are important but we are beyond that now.

Funding exists and we need to grab that with both hands to ensure the security of our area for the best of everybody.

A perfectly adequate road exists and it can be improved, enhanced and secured with the funding on offer with careful consideration for now and into our future.