LETTER: Numbers don’t add up for A27

I am surprised that Graham Willis (letters 27 April) is willing for taxpayers to waste £280m on a scheme to save less than six minutes in time to bypass Chichester. He clearly believes the data in the HE document.

HE obviously assume that with slight changes to the Portfield roundabout, they can eliminate delays at this point, which together with separating local traffic from through traffic at other junctions, will allow through traffic to flow smoothly.

If this was true, A27 traffic could bypass Chichester in about three minutes at say 60mph.

So working backward, with a time saving of five minutes 40 seconds, this infers that HE have assumed a current time of eight minutes 40 seconds. If this was true, there would be no need for any improvements to the present road system.

Anyone who uses the bypass at peak times knows that reality is much different from these assumptions.

I normally avoid the bypass at peak times, but when I could spare the time, I have travelled the length (in both directions), timing the overall passage and, sometimes timing the sections between junctions.

Most of the peak time passages took an average of about 30 minutes with a maximum weekday time of one hour three minutes, a far cry from eight minutes 40 seconds inferred by the HE data.

There is a neat solution which would free up both local and through traffic provided an acceptable looking design can be produced – ie to fly the bypass over the present road, leaving the present road and roundabouts for local traffic.

This could be, as far as I can judge without a detailed survey, no higher than existing buildings along the city side of the present bypass. Such a scheme would have less impact than Option 2 at Stockbridge (where a listed building is in danger with HE’s solution).

The Fishbourne system would be cheaper as there would be no need for the proposed Stockbridge Link Road or the change to the access to Terminus Road.

The bypass could be brought down to the existing road level after passing over the Bognor Road junction so that, instead of flying over the Portfield roundabout, it could divert slightly to clear it at ground level and rejoin the A27 just to the east.

Links to the existing roundabout would be via a small overhead roundabout east of the present junction and link lanes down to ground level along the north side of the A27, connecting into the remnants of the present A27.

Link lanes would be provided just north of the Bognor Road to allow interchanges between local and through traffic and also at any other junction where it might be beneficial, such as those proposed at Fishbourne and Bognor junctions.

Such a scheme really would be very cost effective.

KW Newby

Elm Park

Bosham