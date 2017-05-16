LETTER: Pavements need evaluating

I am writing to support other members of the public who have written letters in the Observer over the past month about uneven stones and slabs in the city centre.

I read a letter in the newspaper several weeks ago, about a lady who tripped and fell injuring herself and needing medical attention.

In this week’s Observer, May 4, I read a letter from Mrs Vera Hood, I agree that when you become unsteady walking or having to use a walking frame or even a mobility scooter, if the pavement surfaces are not smooth, the scooter or frame will cause injury.

I myself have fallen twice in the city centre, first time I was lucky, second time I cut my face.

Today, May 6, as I was walking along East Street, I saw an ambulance. Close by was a lady in serious distress who was being looked after by paramedics. It seemed at a glance, the poor lady had fallen and broken her arm. Members of the public were helping.

One person who wrote in the paper could foresee accidents happening if nothing was done about our pavements. How is it that Bognor High Street has been made very flat and easy to walk on? Yes, I think it is time for someone to evaluate the situation.

Miss P Hobday

Bradshaw Road, Chichester