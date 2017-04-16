LETTER: Residents are forgotten few

Still I see on ADC’s plan that the two southern exit/entry points are proposed to rejoin the original A29 being just north of the Robin Hood Premier Inn in Shripney.

It defies logic as to how Shripney is supposed to handle at least another 6,000 car movements not forgetting ten years worth of construction traffic. Now to cap it all a proposal from Warburtons for 60 goods vehicles just south of the village and an application for another restaurant/public house.

All this traffic will come through Shripney to get to the A27 as the northern bypass route is clogged with traffic joining the roundabout on the A27, which won’t change after Chris Grayling’s decisions.

ADC’s plan is such a big project and a big pay day for the builders, it will blight the lives of many generations.

The money has to be spent on driving the realigned A29 parallel to the existing A29 and exiting/entry on the ready built southern bypass - viaduct or no viaduct we can’t afford not to do it.

We already have noise and pollution issues, no pavements, no crossing points and no cycle areas.

Remember the saying (which is often levelled at ADC) – fix the roof when the sun is shining – for the sake of cost, when it will cost twice as much to build later.

WSCC Highways will have the final decision on any plan put forward.

It’s plain to see that the existing infrastructure will not support ADC’s plan for so many houses, and with no funding or appetite to improve it will leap off the page to Jonathan Blore the Government inspector when it hits his desk.

Unfortunately, Shripney residents are the forgotten few, let’s hope ADC can hear us now.

Cliff/Cheryll Brown

Shripney Road

Bognor Regis