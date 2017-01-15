LETTER: Risk project being shelved

I am emailing you as an outraged Chichester voting resident and tax payer.

I believe that a letter has been sent by Louise Goldsmith to the CEO of Highways England suggesting that the A27 consultation should be re-run and that this should include the northern bypass. Her letter and her suggestion is in my opinion totally outrageous!

The northern route is opposed by many in and around Chichester for many reasons including its impact on the environment, the economy and the character of the city.

Also the northern route has been discounted as unviable. By suggesting the re-opening of consultation serves only to risk the whole project being shelved and NO improvements happening.

I trust my opinion and views will be fully taken into account.

I thank you for taking your valuable time in reading and digesting the contents of this message.

David Drew

The Grange

Westhampnett