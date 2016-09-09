Aldwick and West Wittering enjoy cricket season’s final hurrah

Two of our local Invitation League teams ended the season with apperarances at their T20 finals days. Neither Aldwick twos nor West Wittering could land the silverware, but both can be proud of their efforts.

Aldwick II v Ram

Despite the defeat, it was a great day out for Aldwick

Invitation League T20 Plate final

As expected, Aldwick seconds from division six lost to division-one runners-up Ram in the final of the West Sussex Invitation League T20 Plate final. But their achievement was reaching the final.

Fifty places separate Aldwick from Ram in the league se- up but the underdogs kept things even for a time restricting Ram to 100 from 14 overs with Josh Sargeant (3-25) in fine form removing openers Harshil Patel (25) and Bunty Suthar (23).

However, Aldwick’s successes were shortlived as Nishit Patel (44) and Deeyam Patel (61*) showed their class piling on 78 for the fourth wicket in just six overs to take their side’s final total to 179-4.

Chasing 180 for victory, Aldwick struggled to 77 all out in the 18th over. Kartik Patel (3-7) and Vien Patel (3-9) were the main wicket-takers as only Josh Sargeant (27) and John Young (16) make double figures against a high-class bowling attack.

Despite the defeat, it was a great day out for Aldwick, who end their season this weekend away to Arundel Grasshoppers on Saturday and away to Pagham on Sunday.

West Wittering v Brighton & Hove

T20 Cup semi-final

West Wittering faced division-two side Brighton & Hove in the first semi-final. Wittering were put into bat and made runs quickly and cleverly, totting up 181 for four off 20 overs.

The outstanding performance, arguably of the day, was Gareth Lendrum (108*), who rocketed to a very rare t20 century, supported by James Staight (30*).

In response, Wittering managed to restrict Brighton to 141 for seven – qualifying for the T20 final for the first time in the clubs history.

West Wittering v Littlehampton

T20 final

Wittering faced an experienced t20 side in division-one stalwarts Littlehampton CC.

Skipper Carl Tupper elected to bat. Wittering got off to a slow start and wickets fell at regular intervals.

Wittering finished on a below par 112-8 off 20 overs, which would require a strong fielding performance against an experience batting side. James Staight top-scored with 34.

As the crowd grew, Wittering were buzzing around the field and the early wicket of Perry (9) got them going.

Littlehampton Sskipper James Askew (30) batted well but creamed one to the alert Liam Bates at mid-wicket.

Wittering restricted the runs well from this point, but needed wickets at regular intervals, which were difficult to come by.

James Staight (1-16) and Kevin Allsobrook (1-18) bowled superbly in the middle overs. Littlehampton required 18 off the last three overs.

Richard Hammond (0-16) bowled outstandingly well in the dying overs. In the end, Littlehampton batsman Mike Askew (16*) hit a four to knock off the last runs with just seven balls remaining, claiming victory for Littlehampton.

