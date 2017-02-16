Aldwick’s attention turns to new season

Aldwick Cricket Club have started preparing for the upcoming season.

Less than a month ago, Aldwick’s clubhouse was burnt down in an arson attack.

Despite this blow, the now West Sussex Invitation League Division 3 side will host indoor nets as normal.

For all interested, sessions will run from 10am-12pm every Sunday at Arundel Castle.

In the initial part of the new season, Aldwick look likely to have to survive with temporary buildings while, insurance, council and building work is undertaken on the new clubhouse.

Alex Cooper has been handed the first-team captaincy role this year as they look to regain their Division 2 status.

Any new members of any standard wanting to play either league or social cricket are welcome along.

For further information on winter nets or the club contact Dave Robinson on 07876497929 or Jim Smith on 07901755782.

Aldwick raised in excess of £700 as they held a bucket collection at Bognor’s home clash with Dulwich Hamlet on Saturday.

In total, £714 was collected as Aldwick look to reach their target of £10,000 in order to replace equipment destroyed following an arson attack on the clubhouse in January.

Aldwick chairman Jim Smith thanked everyone at Bognor for their support and said: “I’d like to thank Jack Pearce and everyone at Bognor Football Club for the support they showed during Saturday’s game against Dulwich Hamlet.”

Donations can be made on Aldwick’s crowdfunder page: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/aldwick-cricket-club-from-the-ashes

