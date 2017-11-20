Andrew calls Gillespie 'a great appointment' as Sussex hunt silverware

Rob Andrew hopes Jason Gillespie's appointment as Sussex head coach can help the county battle for silverware again.

Sussex confirmed Gillespie's arrival on a three-year contract this morning and chief executive Andrew is delighted to have the 42-year-old former Australian bowler on board.

Sussex have not won major silverware since 2009 but Gillespie guided Yorkshire to back-to-back County Championship titles in 2014 and 2015.

Talking about Gillespie's appointment to Sky Sports News this afternoon, Andrew said: "He's got an amazing track record in English cricket, is a very experienced coach and is an international player turned coach.

"He did a phenomenal job at Yorkshire, he likes the English cricket scene and it's a great appointment for us.

"He's a very experienced head coach and is exactly what we're looking for."

Asked about targets for next season, Andrew said: "Clearly we want to be successful and he wants to be successful. The media always ask what are the targets and in team sport you just go about to win the next game.

"We've got a young side that's developing, so we've got a bit of developing to do and Jason's track record of building a team and developing players - and young players into more effective players going forward - is part of the reason he's a great fit for us.

"We have got some very talented young players and in the end you want to win trophies. We want to get promoted back to the first division and we want to win one-day cups. That's why we're all doing this.

"We're hopeful Jason can help us do that."