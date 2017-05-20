Ashes hero helps Aldwick rise... from the ashes

Ashes hero Matthew Hoggard engaged everybody with his insightful and entertaining account of his cricketing life when he was a guest of Aldwick CC for a fundraiser.

The former Yorkshire fast bowler told of his experiences of the legendary 2005 Ashes series and the infamous open top-bus celebration that followed. He also recounted plenty of other highlights of a great career.

The event was held at the Riverside Caravan Park at part of Aldwick’s fundraising following a fire in the winter that destroyed their pavilion and its contents.

Glen West and his Riverside team ensured all the guests were well entertained.

Hayling Islands 2nds v Emsworth 2nds

Hampshire League

The Emsworth reply was all about the number 28. Openers Rob Windebank and Khalid Al-Safi were both dismissed for this score, and Jamie Chapman scored 28 not out as they won by six wickets.

Regional division one SE

Hayling’s skipper won the toss and elected to field. But Emsworth’s opening bowlers Andy Philpott (4-33) and Dave Rainbow (3-35) dismantled their batting line-up to effectively win the game in the first 20 overs.

Some defiant late hitting from Steve Barber (26no) helped Hayling to 110 all out.

Madehurst v Aldwick

Veteran Chris Redman ( 41*) top-scored for Aldwick in worthy effort that took his side to 176-6 from 40 overs. Consistent batting throughout from John Dakic (34), Jamie Murphy (23), Paul Gibbs (22) and Liam Hicks (22*) all contributed to the respectable total. Ollie Ward finished with 2-24.

In reply, Jim Martin ( 30 ) started the job and then left it to Ashley Rule (72) and Ray Bright (45*) to complete the victory in a partnership that took the game away from Aldwick in a win by five wickets with two overs to spare.

Southwater v Bognor Rebels Sunday XI

Bognor’s youngsters took to the field with enthusiasm. However, the hosts used a short boundary to great effect and it was the wily West Indian Marques Clarke with his rarely used and underrated off-spinners bagging five for 59 that kept the game alive.

Southwater pushed on with Simonds (50) and Paul Osborne with a powerful 100 taking the hosts to a challenging 287 all out. For Bognor, Babs Ahmed and John Hooker took two wickets apiece.

In reply Ahmed departed early but young Freddy Hayes on senior debut showed bundles of promise with a deft 14. However, the run rate was creeping up and veteran Mark Hood stepped up to crack a magnificent no nonsense 119 not out to keep Bognor in the hunt.

Young Elvis Millen with 44 kept Hood company but it proved a bridge too far as Bognor finished on 256-5, Southwater winning by 31 runs.

Goodwood v Littlehampton

Goodwood elected to bat and this was an excellent decision, though it didn’t seem it when Goodwood were 65-5.

Gideon Sutcliffe made 19 before he was run out and Johnny Clifton 28 but the two Johnnys (Heaven and Heyworth) and Henry Whitby made only two between them.

Peter Lamb made 20 but the story of the innings was the performance of Matt Beard. He batted superbly for 62 and put on 40 with Lamb and 67 with new boy Dan Brown (18). A little cameo from Richard Geffen and Steve Dudman got Goodwood to 183 for eight off our 40 overs.

Once Goodwood had knocked over the top three over with only eight on the board (two wickets for Lamb, one for Brown) there wasn’t much resistance.

Dudman picked up three wickets, James Mayne one and Beard mopped up the tail with three. Littlehampton were all out for 97.

Brown took a smart catch in the gully and Beard capped a fine all-round performance with a fantastic one-handed slip catch. Richard Geffen took a catch and stumping. Goodwood won by 86 runs.

Westbourne v Lavant

Lavant chose to bat first at the Orchid Bowl against hosts Westbourne but struggled against accurate bowling on a slow pitch.

Westbourne’s opening bowlers, Desai with one for 13 from 12 overs and Dean with two for 20 from 11, subdued Lavant.

Only Steve Brooker defied the attack, scoring 67. Brooker lost partners regularly with no other batsman able to break the shackles and Lavant were all out for 134.

In reply Westbourne lost a couple of wickets quickly before Dave Harland-Jones and Alex Bine took advantage of some spilled catches, both scoring 41 as Westbourne eased to victory by seven wickets.

Ebernoe v Kirdford

Ebernoe won the toss and batted first on a ground which has a road running through it.

It’s a beautiful venue and well worth a visit.

Kirdford bowled well and tirelessly – opening with Phil Shepherd bowling fast and George Hardie bowling leggies, and Kirdford had them at 100 for four.

But Hawkes from Ebernoe, after being dropped at first slip early on, made 52 before holing out to Greg Short off Jamie Rountree at deep square leg.

Rountree took three more wickets – two caught by Rich Davies, and ended up with 7-0-34-4.

Kirdford’s catching was certainly better than the previous week against Lodsworth, but Kemp struck an excellent 85 not out, bringing their total to 217.

Kirdfordstalwarts Ben Jeffery and Simon Johnston opened their reply, but at 11 for 1 off ten overs, a hill turned into a mountain.

Greg Short and Gus Fletcher upped the run rate with Short scoring 24. Patrick Haywood joined Fletcher and they struck 73 from seven overs before Haywood fell for 32, with the score on 117, needing 101 off the last ten.

Hardie fell early, but Rountree worked it well for 24. When he was caught and Fletcher was bowled for a great 44, the tail wagged with Davies, James Smyth and Chip Charman – but Kirdford were all out in the final over. Plaudits also go to Conrad (6-0-45-3) and Hunter (5-1-10-2) for Ebernoe. Ebernoe won by 47 runs.

