Bangladesh cricketers to get castle’s season off to flyer

Excitement is growing ahead of the new cricket season at Arundel Castle.

An abundance of top-quality matches includes international, first-class, disability, youth and women’s matches – plus a further 90 days of charitable activity the operation provides to both local and inner-city children.

First up is the Duke of Norfolk’s XI taking on Bangladesh on Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

James Rufey, executive secretary for Arundel Castle Cricket, said “We have had lots of interest for the Bangladesh match and we expect a good crowd. We are delighted that former England and Sussex captain Chris Adams will captain our side.

“Another former England and Sussex player in James Kirtley will also join him in the XI. The ground is looking fabulous at present and if the weather is on side it will be a real treat for all”

The match is a 50-overs-a-side contest starting at 11am. Gates open at 9.30am. For more information, visit www.cricketatarundelcastle.co.uk or call 01903 882462.

