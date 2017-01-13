Bognor find it tough against leaders

It always looked like being a tough return after the Christmas and New Year break for Bognor’s first XV as leaders Farnham visited Hampshire Avenue

And so it proved as the Hampshire side ran out 62-7 victors to stay a point clear of Eastleigh at the top of London south west three.

Spectators felt it was another tough rugby lesson for the home side.

The defeat leaves Bognor still one place off the bottom but their two victories to date mean they are five points clear of Millbrook and only a point behind tenth-placed United Services.

There are some big games coming up for the team and they are not promising to get a lot easier.

This Saturday brings a trip to Weybridge Vandals, who sit in mid-table, while Saturday, January 28, sees third-placed Old Cranleighans visit Bognor.

Those games are followed with clashes away to Battersea Ironsides and at home to Basingstoke in February.

Bognor’s players and management have been delighted with the number of people turning out to support the team at home games and want that trend to continue as the season reaches its sharp end.

Having gained promotion from the Hampshire League last April, Bognor will be giving it all they have to stay at this level.

