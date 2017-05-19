Bognor Rugby Club reward season’s stars

Bognor Rugby Club held their end-of-season presentation evening.

Player of the year was Chris Webb, most consistent player was Josh Riggall, most improved Shane Stevens and clubman of the year was Matthew Cox.

Numerous awards were given to players from other teams at the club.

The first XV had a tough season, finishing bottom of London three south west a year after promotion, but are regrouping and hope for a much better season in 2017-18 in division one of the Hampshire League.

