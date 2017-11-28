Bognor youngsters love their rugby – but need more team-mates

Bognor RFC’s under-nine squad need more players.

They have only seven, a low number compared to other age groups at the club.

They have two brilliant coaches, Scott Stonelake and Jon Luxton, who volunteer to coach for free and are committed and dedicated each Sunday. Youngsters do not have to commit to playing every Sunday but it would be great to have extra bodies there for the festivals when we need the team.

Under-nines play mini-rugby, which is based on the full 15-a-side game but with rules designed to make the game safer and encourage the development of skills.

It is fast, rough, muddy and enormously good fun to play. It’s a real team game where new players are quickly incorporated according to their abilities and where fun is more important than winning.

Girls and boys play mini rugby as equals in mixed teams.

If anyone is interested, they should contact Scott Stonelake on scottstonelake@btinternet.com or 07880 705828.