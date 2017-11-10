Bowen shows talent on Henderson prospect

James Bowen underlined his growing promise with an impressive success on Diese Des Bieffes at Fontwell on Friday.

The 16-year-old conditional jockey steered Nicky Henderson’s four-year-old son of Martaline to a four-length win in the Guildford Tipper Hire Ltd Conditional Jockeys’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Having recovered from a mistake at the first, the 5/2-shot hit the front two from home before easing clear for a comfortable triumph.

For Bowen, it was an 18th winner of his breakthrough season, following a stunning point-to-point campaign last term.

And he reckons Diese Des Bieffes, who finished fifth in a bumper won by Irish Prophecy ahead of Champ at Kempton in February, is one to watch.

Bowen said: ‘He seems like a nice horse and he has done it well in the end. His bumper form was not a bad at all.

‘The winner is a good horse and the second is a very good horse, so we knew he should be able to show his ability here.

‘We had a lot of weight from the second horse and I thought that might be a good angle to look at.

‘I should think he will go for another novice hurdle and I should think he is capable of winning another one.’