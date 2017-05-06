Channon off to a flyer at Goodwood

Mick Channon got his Goodwood season off to the perfect start when October Storm won the track's first race of 2017.

In front a large crowd making the most of beautiful spring sunshine, Graham Lee was on board October Storm for a perfectly-timed late surge to take the Betfred Follow Us On Twitter Handicp Stakes at 8/1, with Ayr of Elegance (16/1) second and long-time leader Denmead third.

October Storm is owned by Sussex's Jon and Julia Aisbitt and they were not the only local connections to enjoy a spot in the winner's enclosure.

Horsham trainer Gary Moore soon followed them when his 25/1 contender Gossiping took the Betfred Treble Odds On Lucky 15S Handocap Stakes under Shane Kelly.

The season's first listed race at the course, the Betfred TV EBF Stallions Daisy Warwick Stakes, was claimed by Fran Berry with an impressive front-running ride on Ajman Pricess (6/1), streaking away for a five-length success over 20/1 shot Elysian Fields.

The Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap Stakes went to Vibrant Chords - a 5/1 contender tipped on this website - ridden by Tom Marquand for trainer Henry Candy.

It was a great start to a season in which Goodwood will again host 19 days of flat racing - with the three-day May Festival up next on May 25, 26 and 27.

Away from the track, race-goers were able to enjoy demonstrations of other sports and pastimes available on the Goodwood estate, such as golf, motorsport and aviation.

See a report and pictures from the season opener in the Chichester Observer, out Thursday

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live. Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here. Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!