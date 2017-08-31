Chichester and Bognor face huge matches on final day of season

Chichester Priory Park are one win away from gaining promotion to SPCL Division2 - and also have a chance of claiming the title on the last day.

Their win against local rivals Pagham on Saturday, and Haywards Heath beating fellow promotion contenders Crawley Eagles, means they are in second place, nine points behind Haywards Heath going into the final game of the season.

And to add extra spice, Chichester host Eagles on that all important final day where alkl three teams could win the title.

Table toppers Heath host local rival Burgess Hill, who are looking to win to stand a chance of survival.

Their are many permutations to the final day but here are the key factors:

- If Chichester win and Haywards Heath lose, Chichester win the title and Heath are promoted in second place.

- If Haywards Heath win and Chichester win, Heath win the title and Chichester are promoted.

- If Chichester and Haywards Heath lose and Crawley Eagles beat Chichester gaining maximum points, Eagles could win the title if Heath gain less than seven bonus points.

Last Saturday, Chichester cruised to a 115-run win against Pagham.

Matthew Bennison (63), Jay Hartard (34) and Daniel Joseph (43 from 20 balls) all starred as Chichester posted 233-8 from their 45 overs.

Justin Scott was the standout bowler for Pagham, taking 5-45 from his nine overs.

In reply Pagham were never in the chase as Matthew Geffen ripped out the top order, taking 4-3 from his nine overs, bowling six maidens in his spell.

Stuart Rutter (18 from 48 balls) and Scott (29 from 50 balls) were the only batsmen to show any resistance.

Abhishek Patel (2-28), Hartard (2-45) and Jonathan Heaven (1-20) took the other wickets as Pagham were dismissed for 118.

BOGNOR

Bognor Regis face a straight shoot out with Worthing to see who survives the drop from Division 2 on Saturday.

Bognor are one place above the relegation zone and are currently three points above Worthing.

Whoever wins stays up, it’s that simple.

If it’s a tie, Bognor will stay up.

And if it’s a tie and St James’s Montefiore lose and gain less than five bonus points in their match with Three Bridges, both Bognor and Worthing could survive!

Bognor enhanced their chances or survival on Saturday with a vital win against Lindfield.

Tem Hodson (74) was Lindfield’s top scorer as they managed 166 all out fro 38.4 overs. Joe Ashmore (4-31) and Jamie Woolnough (4-25) were the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, skipper Max Ashmore led the way with 54, ably supported by brother Joe (24) and Rob Willway (49 not out) saw Bognor home for the loss of five wickets in the 40th over.