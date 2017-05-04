Chichester cricketers set for historic game at Goodwood

Saturday sees the beginning of a new era for Chichester Priory Park CC. After more than 150 years, the first and second XIs will now play the majority of their Saturday Premier League cricket at Goodwood.

The alliance between the two teams was announced over the winter and after months of planning, the first competitive game will see the first XI will host Roffey seconds in the opening match of the season.

The occasion will be marked by His Grace the Duke of Richmond and Gordon leading a brief opening ceremony before the match. The Duke applauds Goodwood and Chichester’s aim to become a centre of excellence for the development of cricket in the area and wishes players a superb season.

In conjunction with the Duke’s wishes and the club’s own ambitions, CPP will offer juniors aged five to eight a chance to sign up for All Stars Cricket, a new initiative launched by the ECB to introduce more youngsters to the game. The club are still looking to recruit new junior members of all ages.

Chichester v Findon

T20 Cup

The competitive season got under way for Chichester with a trip to Findon in the first round of the T20 Cup.

Findon chose to bat but still appeared to be in pre-season mode as they struggled to find their feet in the shorter form. This was in part down to opening bowler Richard Hancocks, who frustrated the home batsmen. He was a little wayward during his two-over spell but when his radar was working he proved to be deadly, taking three wickets to reduce the hosts to 41 for three.

Findon never really recovered and weren’t helped by the introduction of Ben Caldera. Chichester’s vice-captain finished with a very impressive three for seven in his allotted four overs.

Also promising for Chichester was the early bowling form of their overseas player Abhishek Patel. The New Zealander showed no signs of jetlag as he chipped in with two wickets on his debut for Chichester. Findon eventually ended on a disappointing 94 for eight.

Chichester had a difficult start, losing two wickets very early to leave them 19 for two. The ship was steadied by Peter Lamb and Caldera who batted aggressively to quickly take the game away from Findon.

Caldera fell for 30 but Lamb (49no) saw his team home with seven overs to spare, the ideal confidence boost Chichester were looking for to begin the year. They will visit Middleton in the next round of the cup on June 11.

