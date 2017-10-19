Chichester repel Navy threat... Bognor youngsters win at Portsmouth

Chichester RFC hosted the Royal Navy to further strengthen the links between the senior service and the Oaklands Park club and ran out 34-0 winners.

Chi head coach Scott Ashley is heavily involved with navy rugby and the RN U23s manager is current Chi colts head coach Pony Moore.

CRFC director of rugby Paul Colley, also head of marketing at the RN, pulled together a select side. Of the 23-man Chi squad, more than four fifths were also under-23.

Swirling wind and rain greeted the players and the RN came out of the blocks hard and only strong defence held them at bay.

The tackling from the home side was fierce with 17-year-old Tyrese Makasi belying his age with tremendous chop tackles.

Once a knock-on was made the RN were in trouble with Joe Woods and Kyran Richter giving their opponents a torrid time.

The best try was probably the last with 17-year-old scrum half Josh Goodwin linking the play brilliantly and rounding off the move with remarkable handling.

Henry Anscombe at fly half was in superb form and Jamie Wilcock and Tom Hutchin hit some great lines. In an error-strewn first half the scores came from both wings.

Alex Margarson scorched down the right flank to scor,e then Ben Heber finished a wonderful move wide left. Both lads are only 18 and showing what promise Chichester have in the backs.

The RN came out visibly more aggressive and things became hotly-contested at the breakdown but slowly the home side got on top.

Kyran Richter and Martin O’Callaghan carried hard, constantly getting over the gain line.

O’Callaghan hit a great support line to score out wide, then a beautifully-controlled lineout drive enabled Lee Thompson to score and it was 20-0.

The Navy had their moments but on their odd break, the cover closed in quickly.

Chichester started to click. Anscombe led the side superbly and showed his pace to ghost over, and Hutchin timed a run to perfection and slotted the extras.

The final score doesn’t reflect the RN’s ability – they had some very good players and hopefully gained a lot. But the home side played extremely well.

Chichester: Richter, Gingell, Woods, Kemish, O’Callaghan, Pinhorne, Makasi, Lee, Seaman, Anscombe, Golds, Wilcock, Hutchin, Margarson, Heber; Belcher, Rugman, Thompson, Wallace, Goodwin, Knight, Hopkins, Jackson.

MoM – sponsored by Nuffield Health – was the exceptional Makasi, beating off competition from Woods and Anscombe.

* Chichester’s first XV return to action this weekend at home to Thurrock.

Portsmouth U16s 7 Bognor U16s 43

A strong start and performance delivered a powerful win for Bognor.

Number eight Luke Marsh went off on a rampaging run and when the ball was moved wide, a subtle dummy from Bradley Corbould saw him glide over for a try. Fly-half Ethan Clark converted.

Full-back Joe Turner drew the last man to put flying wing Lewis Decarteret clear from halfway. The bristling winger sped under the sticks for his eighth try of the season. Clark again converted.

From a scrum, scrum-half Alfie Spurle used his enormous frame to smash his opposite man, dislodge the ball and pounce for the try.

After winger Jack Robinson was taken from the field after a head injury, his twin Cellan crashed through the centre. Openside Ben Barker fed flanker Bradley Smith, who dived over.

Bognor were held up on the Portsmouth line. The ball squired out and the hosts scored a fine counter-attacking try running the length of the field.

After eight changes at half-time. New full back Jack Trodd caught a stray kick and ran it back half the length of the field to score a wonderful try in the corner before converting it.

From a ruck, Spurle fed powerlifter Tommy Galpin, who scored.

George Orchard tore into the opposition back-line and Bognor were awarded a scrum. There was only one result and Galpin timed his burst to perfection smashing through the opposition to score. Trodd converted.

Bognor: Joyce, Burdett, B Wright, Atavanos, H Henson, O Henson, Thompson, Smith, Orchard, Galpin, Marsh, Barker, Towler, Spurle, A Wright, Clark, C Robinson, Ide, Corbould, J Robinson, Lewis Decarteret, Trodd, Turner.