Chichester rugby fans urged: Get behind lads in final game

All Chichester RFC supporters are encouraged to show their solidarity by attending the last match of the season tomorrow (April 22) against Westcombe Park (3pm).

The visitors from Kent are third in the league. In the first game of the season Chi lost 18-17 to them, so the Blues will want to have revenge, hopefully in an open running game on a dry pitch.

Chi have to win to have a slight chance of avoiding relegation, but Sutton and Epsom would also have to lose at home to bottom club Amersham for that to happen.

It has been a very difficult season because of several long-term injuries and losses in some games they should have won.

In their last outing to Essex they were unfairly denied a crucial last-minute win at Colchester. In my opinion, the referee made a bad mistake in disallowing a perfectly-good try, much to the disbelief of Chi players and surprise of their opponents.

The ball had been pressed down hard between the posts and there was no part of any Colchester body underneath it. A photo seems to prove it was a fair try but sadly no appeal can be allowed.

The Blues have struggled in an extremely-tough league where the clubs in the top half have greater resources. However,they have been competitive in most games and earned 16 bonus points.

The Blues have struggled in an extremely-tough league where the clubs in the top half have greater resources. However,they have been competitive in most games and earned 16 bonus points, seven of them in matches they have lost. Only three other teams have a higher bonus total.

They deserve a pat on the back for all their efforts and taking some hard knocks. Local fans are urged to get behind them this Saturday.

ROGER GOULD

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!