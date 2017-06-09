Chichester rugby stars enjoy run-out at Twickenham

Chichester RFC provided a number of players when the Sussefx team met Oxfordshire at Twickeham in the Bill Beaumont county championship final.

Chi stalwart Ben Polhill, one of those selected, said: “It was a great experience. We drew 29-29 with Oxfordshire with chi boy Ed Bowden scoring a last-play try to draw us level. Sadly we lost the trophy on try countback despite an unbeaten season.”

Other than Polhill and Bowden, Ben Robson also started – while Sean Shepherd, Ross Miller and Tom Belcher all came off the bench.

