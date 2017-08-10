Crane called into England Test squad

Have your say

Worthing cricketer Mason Crane has been called into England's 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies.

The former Lancing College replaces Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson in the squad from the recent series with South Africa.

Leg-spinner Crane featured in two of England's three matches against the Proteas in a T20 series earlier in the summer, impressing in his first two matches for his country.

The 20-year-old could now be in line to make his Test bow in a day/night clash with the Windies at Edgbaston a week today.

