Cricket: Arundel all set for South Africans’ visit

Arundel Castle cricket officials are looking forward to staging their second international match of the season in mid-June.

Following on from hosting Bangladesh in May, the Castle cricket ground welcomes South Africa A, who will play Sussex in a four-day match.

James Rufey, the Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming both South Africa A and Sussex. Interest for the match has been good and we look forward to marvellous cricket at one of the world’s most beautiful grounds.”

The match takes place between June 14 and 17. More details are available on www.cricketatarundelcastle.co.uk or 01903 882462.

