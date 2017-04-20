Cricket fans already out in force at Goodwood and West Wittering

The 2017 season feels like the beginning of a new era for Chichester Priory Park.

After calling Priory Park home for more than 150 years, they will have a new headquarters for the coming season.

During the winter break an alliance between Chichester Priory Park and Goodwood Cricket Club was announced. This partnership will see all first and second XI home matches take place outside the city and in the shadow of the magnificent Goodwood House.

The ultimate aim of the partnership is to provide a centre of excellence for the county – and both clubs have big plans for the coming years. The ground move is not the only change for Chichester. They will commence the year in division three of the Sussex League for the third consecutive season; however, the structure of the league has been updated during the winter.

The third division sees the introduction of five second XI teams belonging to Sussex Premier League clubs so despite remaining in division three, and only two sides will be familiar to Chichester from last year.

In addition half of the league matches will be limited to 45 overs each in an attempt to reduce the number of dull draws that have taken the excitement out of the league in recent years.

CPP and Goodwood members and friends got together for a day of hard work sprucing up the ground and facilities at Goodwood in readiness for the busy summer.

WEST WITTERING

West Wittering Cricket Club had a fantastic turnout of around 40 volunteers for their NatWest Cricket Force event, showing the strength of support from the community and club members.

The club, who will again have their first and second teams in the West Sussex Invitation League this season, are looking to build on the successes of the junior section.

They are running a record five teams in 2017 at under-nine, ten, 12, 13 and 15 with Selsey CC. Juniors up to under-13 will train on a Friday at 6pm, led by a group of 15 qualified coaches. The U15s will join the Sunday academy and adults on a Wednesday from 6pm.

The club are delighted to be an All Stars Cricket centre, which invites children aged five to eight to get their first taste of the game – go to www.allstarscricket.co.uk for more information and to sign up.

West Wittering would love to hear from anyone interested in volunteering, especially groundsmen, umpires and scorers. If you would be interested in finding out more, get in touch with Carl Tupper (07540 602825 / ctupper21@hotmail.co.uk).

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Lavant travelled to Curdridge and chose to bowl first on a good batting pitch in fine conditions.

Rawnsley bowled a tidy four overs taking one for 14 but Dave Taverner hit a fine 81 before falling to Brooker who finished with two for 22.

Nicholls took two for 22 but Sian Edwards helped. Curdridge got to 177 for seven from 35 overs at tea.

Lavant struggled to score freely from Derek Candy’s opening spell but looked to be in the hunt for victory until David Burford (36) and Steve Brooker (34) fell in quick succession.

John Edwards with two for 26 and Damian James with three for 15 took the game out of reach. Dave Banks scored a fluent unbeaten 25 but Lavant finished short by 37 runs.

