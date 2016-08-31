Crowley and Channon take Sunday honours at Goodwood

A double for would-be champion jockey Jim Crowley and a feature-race win for Mick Channon’s yard were the highlights of the final day of Goodwood’s August bank holiday festival.

Although clouds descended on Sunday, the weather did not deter the crowds, who were treated to another seven-race card of top-class racing and a feast of family fun.

In total more than 30,000 attended over the three fixtures.

Channon’s Opal Tiara won the Group 3 Doom Bar Supreme Stakes under Oisin Murphy - 24 hours after the 20-year-old jockey had taken Saturday’s Group 3 feature on Lightning Spear.

The 9/1 chance beat Convey by a neck, with Jallota the same narrow distance back in third in a thrilling finish.

Pulborough-based jockey Crowley took another step towards landing the champion jockey’s title with a double on the day.

He rode Zhui Feng (5/1) home first in the Goodwood “Famous For Food” Stakes for Sussex trainer Amanda Perrett, then took the last contest of the weekend, the Molecomb Blue Stakes, on 2/1 favourite Babyfact for Malcolm Saunders.

There were two winners for horses tipped on this website -although one did go off at odds of 1/20, the like of which most coul dnot remember seeing since Frankel’s winning return to Goodwood for his second Sussex Stakes win in 2012.

That was Butlins Maiden Auction Stakes winner Carducci, guided home by a safe distance by Sean Levey for Richard Hannon.

Our other winner came in the form of a second win of 2016 on the Downs for Serena Brotherton on Pink Ribbon, this time in the Goodwood Amateur Rider Challenge Handicap (in memory of the late Gay Kindersley).

Martin Dwyer took the Chichester City Selling Stakes on 7/2 joint favourite Spinning Pearl for Eve Johnson-Houghton while the Harwood Group Fillies’ Stakes was won by Colonial Classic for Nicky Mackay and John Gosden.

It rounded off a memorable festival weekend.

A magnificent fireworks display, live music, family attractions and superb racing gave the massive crowds a memorable end to their summer of racing. Attendance figures far exceeded last year’s totals.

Family fun lapped up over the weekend also included a petting farm, a vintage fairground and a circus tent as the Goodwood Actors’ Guild put on unique entertainment on the lawns. The brilliant Class of ’58 rock ‘n’ roll band brought the weekend party to a close.

Racing returns to Goodwood on Tuesday - one of only three fixtures left in the 2016 season.

